Lewis Capaldi has announced a massive arena tour across the UK and Ireland in 2023 with a stop at Utilita Arena in Sheffield. Capaldi recently played two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London, where he announced the single Forget Me on a live TikTok stream, and is now heading out for a series of arena shows.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has also announced the release of his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be out on May 19, 2023. His debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, was the biggest selling UK album in both 2019 and 2020.

Capaldi announced his new single Forget Me in September, which made it to number one on the UK singles chart. It’s his third single to reach number one in the UK and is already certified silver. The Star has gathered everything you need to know as Lewis Capaldi heads out on his UK and Ireland 2023 tour.

When is Lewis Capaldi performing at Utilita Arena in Sheffield?

As part of his 2023 tour, Lewis Capaldi is playing a headline concert at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Monday, 16 January, 2023.

How to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi in Sheffield

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s concert at Utilita Arena will be available for purchase on Friday, 28 October 2022. Pre-sale tickets will be available two days before, on Wednesday, 26 October. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster .

Lewis Capaldi UK and Ireland 2023 tour dates

Saturday, 14 January - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Monday, 16 January -Sheffield - Utilita Arena

Wednesday, 18 January - Manchester - AO Arena

Thursday, 19 January - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, 21 January - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Monday, 23 January - Aberdeen - P&J Live

Tuesday, 24 January - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Thursday, 26 January - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Friday, 27 January - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Sunday, 29 January - Belfast - SSE Arena

Monday, 30 January - Dublin - 3Arena

Wednesday, 1 February - Cardiff - International Arena

Thursday, 2 February - Exeter - Westpoint Arena