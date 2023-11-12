Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Tigers' Polish speedway star Tobiasz Musielak has announced he is leaving the Owlerton club.

Musielak, who signed for the Tigers at the start of the 2022 season and finished the season second in the team's averages, has confirmed he is leaving on his social media pages today (Sunday November 12).

But he missed the play off final and semi-final after breaking his leg in Poland before the end of the season.

Tobiasz Musielak. Picture: David Kessen National World

He said: "Season 23 has been done too quick for me due to injury. Now looking forward to a new journey in 24… unfortunately won’t be back at Sheffield.

"Thanks to all the club members for amazing two years.

"Time to find new club now."

With the Tigers, he won the Premiership Cup in 2022 and was a runner up in the Premiership grand final.

And in 2023 he was one of the most important riders in the club's league campaign, which saw Sheffield win the title for the first time in their 94 year history.

But his season with Sheffield came to an early end after his injury, meaning that his last meeting for the club was the defeat at Ipswich in the away leg of the KO Cup, in which he top scored for Tigers with nine points.

Tigers had to cover his absence with guest appearances, but the club still won the play offs in a dramatic final against Ipswich. He was one of a number of riders injured late in the season for Sheffield, with Jack Holder and Tai Woffinden also missing the play-offs.

Tigers fans have published their own messages to Musielak, who has been described as a fans favourite and was known for his exciting riding style, thanking him for his two years at the club.

Club photographer Charlotte Flanigan posted: "Good luck Tobi. You will be missed at Sheffield."

Fan Jane Allen posted: "I am gutted you will not be back Tobi... Thank you so much for entertaining us in every single race whether that's been at Owlerton or away tracks. You will be missed... Definitely a fans favourite."