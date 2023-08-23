Sheffield Tigers number one Tobiasz Musielak is set to return as the club prepares to face Wolverhampton on Thursday.

Polish star Musielak missed the team’s defeat at Peterborough Panthers after crashing in Poland at the weekend - but he has declared himself fit for the visit of his former club Wolves.

But the club will be without Dan Gilkes, after he broke his wrist in a crash in the second heat at Peterborough, with Ashton Boughen taking his place.

Team manager Simon Stead says it's time to refocus, against Wolverhampton at Owlerton (Thursday 7.30pm) after the 53-37 defeat at the then basement club Peterborough on Monday.

Stead wants to see a response from his side as they aim to make it six consecutive wins in South Yorkshire

"I don't want to dwell too much on Monday night's result and performance" he said. "But it goes without saying that we expect a lot, lot better on both of those fronts in front of our home crowd on Thursday night.

"It's not going to be easy though because Wolves have got a solid looking side and something which is quite rare for them, they're actually looking more convincing away from home than they are at Monmore lately.

"So we're going to need all of the lads to chip in and contribute and if there's one way to refocus on our goal in front of us, then a home win on Thursday should do just the trick."

With Rising Star Gilkes sidelined with a broken wrist, Tigers bosses have opted to give 16-year-old Ashton Boughen his first run out at top-flight level at reserve. Boughen, a 500cc British youth champion, has represented Leicester Lion Cubs in the National Development League.

This is the first of four key fixtures in the space of seven days for the Tru Plant Tigers who sit two points outside the play-off places as things stand - but they do have four meetings in hand on Ipswich.

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted for £1 throughout 2023 with adult admission set at £22 while it’s £20 for concessions.

Sheffield: Tobiasz Musielak, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden, Lewis Kerr, Ashton Boughen.