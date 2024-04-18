Speedway: Sheffield home fixtures underway with convincing win over King's Lynn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield finally got their home fixtures underway in speedway’s Rowe Motor Oil Premiership with a dominant victory over Kings Lynn.

Racing at Owlerton had been due to start last month, but a series of wet Thursdays had led to several postponements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And as the action started against Kings Lynn, a team the Tru7 Group Tigers have not lost to since returning to the sport’s top flight, the club got off to a strong start on their own track.

This time, Tigers had secured victory by the end of heat 11. After having trailed 7-5 after heat two, Tigers took the lead as Chris Holder and Josh Pickering won 5-1 in heat three against Michael Palm Toft and Tom Brennan, who was riding as a guest in place of the injured Benjamin Basso.

And the Tigers never looked back from there, securing nine heat advantages over night, on their way to a 58-32 win.

Tai Woffinden, pictured, was top scorer for Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder topped the individual points for Sheffield with 12 apiece, while Jack Holder noted a 10 point paid maximum from his four rides.

The evening was not without drama. Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth taking what looked like a nasty fall in the last lap of heat eight, as he attempted to overtake Vadim Tarasenko. Tarasenko appeared to have broken down, leaving Howarth with nowhere to go. But the skipper got back up and rode the rest of his heats.

The race was awarded to Dan Gilkes, who was leading at the time, with Tarasenko excluded and Howarth awarded the point for third place.

Then heat nine saw an exciting finish as Josh Pickering overtook Tobiasz Musielak on the third bend of the final lap to secure a last gasp win against the Pole, a popular former Sheffield rider who moved to the Stars this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musielak, however, did enjoy two heat wins on the night, on his way to 12 points from six rides.

The win puts Tigers third in the early Premiership table, three points behind leaders Ipswich, and won point behind second placed Oxford, who have ridden one more meeting than the Tigers.

Sheffield 58: Tai Woffinden 12+1, Chris Holder 12, Jack Holder 10+1, Josh Pickering 8+1, Dan Gilkes 7+2, Kyle Howarth 5, Jason Edwards 4+1.