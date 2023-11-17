Speedway: Tai Woffinden and Jack Holder confirmed for Sheffield Tigers line up
Sheffield Tigers announce two big name grand prix stars for 2024 season
Three time world champion Tai Woffinden and current world number four Jack Holder have signed for Sheffield for 2024.
The Tigers have confirmed the pair will be riding at Owlerton in their Speedway Premiership title defence, and are the first names they have announced for the club's campaign next year.
The announcement comes after the Pole Tobiasz Musielak revealed he would not be riding for Sheffield next season.
Jack Holder will be riding his fourth season for the Tigers. He missed the end of last season after breaking his wrist in the World Cup, and was replaced in the side by Woffinden.
Woffinden then rode eight meetings for the Tigers, before missing the play-offs after breaking his hand in the British grand prix, having a averaged 9.12.
Woffinden has agreed new terms and 2024 will see him line up for the start of a British Speedway season for the first time in a decade. Tru Plant Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “I think most people will agree that as far as launching team building for the defence of our league title goes, it couldn’t be any better than this.
“In Jack and Tai we have got two proven genuine world class riders and to have two GP boys spearheading our side is unbelievable.
“They are two of the world’s very best and I think by including them in our team, we are showing just how serious we are about making it back-to-back league titles.
“They were both absolutely gutted to be sidelined at the end of the season and miss out on that Grand Final - but they’re both chomping at the bit to be back at Sheffield and we feel like we’re doing something right for two riders of their stature to want to be back in our team.”
Holder enjoyed his best ever year on the shale in 2023 and was well on course to win a World Championship medal until a broken wrist suffered during the Speedway World Cup in July saw him miss out on a top three finish by just two points.
Even though Woffinden was injured at the end of last season, he was with the Tigers in the pits and celebrated with the team when they won the league title at Owlerton in October.
Sheffield will be announcing their third signing for 2024 tomorrow (Saturday, November 18) morning - and just hours later, supporters will have their first opportunity to get their hands on a season ticket for next term.
There will be a special sales event held at Owlerton Stadium’s Speedway Office between 11am and 1pm with supporters able to pay via card, cheque or cash.