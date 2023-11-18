Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former world champion Chris Holder is to return to ride for Sheffield Tigers in 2024.

The club has today confirmed that rider, who won the title in 2012, will be in their team for the defence of the league title next season.

Chris, who is the older brother of Tigers rider Jack Holder, rode for the club towards the end of last season, having joined as part of a number of team changes made on deadline day. They will be the latest brothers to ride for the club, following in the footsteps of riders including Neil and Les Collins, and Shawn and Kelly Moran,

Chris Holder has signed for Sheffield for the 2024 season. Picture: David Kessen, National World

He was one of the Tigers riders in the final race which saw the Tigers clinch the premiership title in October.

Holder is Sheffield’s third signing for 2024 alongside younger brother Jack and three time World Champion Tai Woffinden.

Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “I’m absolutely over the moon with how our whole team is shaping up for next season but this is one signing that really does excite me.

“Because he signed right at the end of August this year, we didn’t see too much of Chris.

“But the bits that we did see were really, really encouraging if you ask me when you consider the fact he came to us with only a handful of meetings under his belt and was on the comeback from some serious injuries.

“The other thing that did impress me, yet not surprise me, was how he made his experience and class count when it mattered most.

“We asked him to go out there and help get the job done in that last heat decider against Ipswich and for him to race at that level and finish on a real high note when under immense pressure deserves so much credit.

“So if he can do things like that after only a couple of months then I really am excited to see just how he can perform if he’s racing competitively consistently and he could prove to be an absolute bargain on a 7.16 starting average.”