Sheffield have been forced to draft in two guest riders for their trip to Birmingham, with two of their regular line up out injured.

With Anders Rowe having already missed last week’s trip to Ipswich, with a groin injury, the Tru7Group Tigers are now also set to be without on-form skipper Josh Pickering.

Pickering suffered a shoulder injury whilst racing in Poland on Sunday, and is also ruled out of the Rowe Motor Oil Speedway Premiership clash.

Tigers have acted to bring in two guests, with Leicester’s Sam Masters taking the place of Pickering, and Belle Vue’s Zach Cook standing in for Rowe at number two.

Tigers boss Simon Stead wants to see his side return to winning ways, in what will be his team’s sixth away meeting in a row..

After two heavy defeats at Leicester, Tigers ran Ipswich close at Ipswich on Thursday, losing by two points and then also losing out in the superheat to decide the bonus point for the aggregate winner.

Stead said: “There’s a lot of hard work going in behind the scenes,”

“Sedgy (Justin Sedgmen) is up and down but he’s working hard and we know he’s trying to get that right, Lewi (Kerr) has been the same but I do feel that progress has been made in those departments.

“It just hasn’t all been coming at the same time which has been unfortunate for us in these last few meetings.

“But we know we need everyone firing because we need some results again, but after a much better performance at Ipswich, hopefully we can build on that at Birmingham and get back to winning ways.”

Monday night’s meeting can be streamed on BSN at https://watch.britishspeedway.co.uk.

Birmingham: Michael Jepsen Jensen R/R, Paco Castagna, Tobiasz Musielak, Keynan Rew, Matej Zagar, Jonas Jeppesen, Sam Hagon.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Zach Cook, Sam Masters, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.