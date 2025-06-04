Sheffield need to overturn an 18 point deficit on Thursday to progress in the KO Cup after Monday’s defeat at Leicester - but Simon Stead says he knows the job in hand.

The Tru7 Group Tigers were beaten 54-36 in the first leg in the East Midlands on Monday on a night of inconsistency for the trophy holders.

But the Owlerton outfit have been producing some powerful performances in South Yorkshire and have hit their required total in four of their five home meetings to date this term.

Team manager Stead said: “We know the job in hand and it’s all over to us.

“Let’s carry on what we have been doing at Sheffield, we’ve been really good around there so far this season, and we’ve been really strong.

“In the first set of heats we need to bring it back a bit and then, hopefully, once we’re carrying some momentum, we can finish strongly and do enough on aggregate.

“18 points is a famous margin that is fondly remembered in these parts - you know us by now, we’ll be going into this one fully believing from the off that we can turn this around.”

Both teams remain unchanged from Monday’s first leg with the visitors including former Sheffield stalwart Kyle Howarth.

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £25 adults, £23 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £5 juniors (aged 12-17), whilst it’s just £1 for all kids aged 11 and under.

Supporters are reminded that season tickets are NOT valid for Thursday night’s tie - but holders will receive a £5 discount off the above racenight admission charge at the turnstiles.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.

Leicester: Max Fricke, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth, Sam Masters, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.