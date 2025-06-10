Sheffield boss Simon Stead admits Leicester have been the better team in the team’s two defeats of the Tigers.

The speedway club suffered a second defeat in a row away at the Lions on Monday night, losing 56-34.

The Tru7 Group Tigers had also lost by 18 points against the Lions in the away leg of their Premiership Knockout Cup Semi-Final tie last Monday.

But with the Tigers also in action on each of the next three top-flight racenights, and with his side still joint leaders of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership, Stead wants to keep focussing on the bigger, overall picture.

“The reality is that Leicester have been the better team the last two Mondays and we need to hold our hands up,” he said.

“They suffered a home defeat against Birmingham, which was unexpected, at the end of last month and look how they’ve responded to it - I need to look to my boys to do the same now.

“I don’t want to put too much importance on this result because we’ve had a really good start to the season and in the league we’ve been standing pretty strong.

“Am I disappointed? Of course I am. But the fixtures are coming thick and fast now and for me, it’s important we look forward to the next one which takes us to Ipswich on Thursday night.”

Reserve Justin Sedgmen was the side’s only race winner in the first ten heats as seven advantages for the hosts saw them charge into a 22 point lead.

Guest Tom Brennan then rode a good race to take the chequered flag in heat 11, prompting team manager Simon Stead to use him as a tactical substitute in the next race.

Brennan partnered captain Josh Pickering for a 5-1 - but Leicester replied instantly with another maximum of their own in Heat 13.

Sedgmen secured a second win of the night as he led a 4-2 with Leon Flint in Heat 14, before home skipper Max Fricke secured a full 18 point maximum in the final action of the night.

Sheffield are back on the road this Thursday (June 12, 7.30pm) when they face Ipswich in Suffolk.

Leicester 56: Max Fricke 18, Sam Masters 12+3, Ryan Douglas 11, Kyle Howarth 9+3, Drew Kemp 6+1, Joe Thompson 0, Luke Becker R/R.

Sheffield 34: Josh Pickering 8+1, Tom Brennan 7, Chris Holder 6, Justin Sedgmen 6, Leon Flint 5+1, Anders Rowe 2+1, Lewi Kerr 0.

