Speedway: Sheffield bring in Tom Brennan to cover for number on Jack Holder in Leicester clash
With the Australian unavailable because he is riding in a grand prix qualifier, Tigers have brought in Ipswich’s Tom Brennan to take his place for the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash.
When Brennan turned out for Tigers at Owlerton as a guest against Kings Lynn last season, he scored 10, plus two bonus points.
And he won two of his four rides when his regular team, Ipswich, were victors at Leicester last month. He also top scored there as a guest for the Witches in last year’s play-off semi-final.
It’s a second visit to the Hydroscand Arena in the space of a week for the Tru7 Group Tigers who were beaten 54-36 there in the first leg of their Knockout Cup Semi-Final tie last Monday.
But team boss Simon Stead is expecting his side to perform much better this time around.
“We can’t possibly be that bad collectively again,” Stead said.
“Last Monday gave us the opportunity to get some laps in and we know what to expect a little bit more now.
“We had race winners throughout the night, so that wasn’t necessarily the problem, but what we do need this time is more consistency and more of the second or third places.
“We know we’re more than capable of going to Leicester and getting a result - but now we have to go there and show that on the night.”
Leicester: Max Fricke, Luke Becker, Ryan Douglas, Kyle Howarth, Sam Masters, Drew Kemp, Joe Thompson.
Sheffield: Tom Brennan, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Lewi Kerr, Chris Holder, Justin Sedgmen, Leon Flint.
