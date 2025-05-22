Sheffield moved to the top of the speedway premiership with a superheat victory at Oxford.

With Leicester beating Ipswich, Sheffield’s dramatic victory at Cowley, bringing them two points plus an aggregate point, was enough to leap over the Witches at the top of the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership.

But it did not seem likely after heat six, when the Tru Plant Tigers had trailed by 10 points, before they started a revival, that led to the superheat victory.

After the meeting, Tigers’ Leon Flint said: “We’ve got that never give up mentality. Even with the later stages with the tougher heats, we back ourselves that we can get the job done. Every heat we know we’ve got a guy who we know can go on and win it.”

Leon Flint scored nine, paid 10 in Manchester, and eight at Owlerton. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Zach Cook held Jack Holder off to win the opening heat, but with Anders Rowe taking third, the points were shared 3-3.

Lewis Kerr gated well for Sheffield in heat two, but was quickly under pressure from Peter Kildemand, who passed him out wide to win the heat. But it ended in another 3-3, with Leon Flint in third.

Oxford took the lead on the night with a 5-1 win in heat three, Rohan Tungate winning ahead of Erik Riss. Tigers' Josh Pickering put pressure on second placed, but was unable to stay ahead of him.

Oxford switched reserves to put Kildemand in for heat four. But it was Tigers rising star Leon Flint who won the race, Tigers first race winner of the night, ahead of Charles Wright. But Kildemand took third ahead of Chris Holder to ensure another 3-3.

Oxford extended their lead with another 5-1 in heat five, Erik Riss leading from the gate, and with Tungate second, ahead of Rowe, Jack Holder last after rearing early on

Oxford extended their lead to 10 points in heat six, Maciej Janowski winning ahead of Chris Holder, with Cook third.

Heat seven saw Justin Sedgmen win ahead of Pickering, as Tigers team rode their way to a 5-1, cutting the gap to six points, with Wright in third.

Heat eight saw Sheffield whittle the lead to two points as Rowe and Flint took first and second in another 5-1, leading from the gate for the visitors, Cook in third.

Tungate overtook Kerr just ahead of the line to take third in heat nine, to deny Tigers a heat win, as Chris Holder took first place ahead of Riss, the heat ending 3-3.

Cook took heat 10, as Pickering battled him all the way, briefly getting his nose in front, before Cook went ahead again. But a third place for Sedgmen secured a 3-3.

Killen replaced Kildemand in heat 11, and Jack Holder went down on the first bend. Wright, who had knocked into Holder, was excluded from the rerun.

Killeen started well for Oxford, but it was Holder who moved ahead. He then linked up well with Rowe, with Holder taking first, and Rowe second, as Sheffield took a 5-1 to lead for the first time on the night.

Kildemand was brought in for Oxford, and Flint for Sheffield, as both sides switched reserves for heat 12. And the home side won the heat 4-2 to level the scoreline. Riss led from the gate, but Pickering passed Kildemand on the second lap to take second.

Heat 13 ended level, with Jack Holder first ahead of Oxford pair Wright and Janowski.

Heat 14 ended with 5-1 for Oxford, Kildemand finishing ahead of Tungate, who had managed to pass third placed Sedgmen.

It left Sheffield needing a 5-1 from the heat 15. After a false start with Tigers ahead, Tigers got the 5-1 they needed, Pickering getting past Riss to take second behind Jack Holder, to take the meeting to a super heat.

Oxford won the toss and took lanes one and three, with the same rider line ups for both sides.

But was Sheffield who won the meeting, with Holder second behind Riss, and Pickering beating last placed Tungate into third, winning because superheat use pairs scoring.

Oxford 45: Erik Riss 11+1, Rohan Tungate 8+3, Peter Kildemand 8+1, Zach Cook 8, Charles Wright 5, Maciej Janowski 4+1, Luke Killeen 1.

Sheffield 45: Jack Holder 11, Josh Pickering 9+2, Anders Rowe 7+2, Leon Flint 6+2, Justin Sedgmen 5+1, Chris Holder 5, Lewi Kerr 2.

Sheffield beat Oxford 5-4 in Super Heat

Sheffield win the aggregate point