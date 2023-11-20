Sheffield Tigers announce the last two riders who will complete their 2024 speedway premiership team

Speedway champions Sheffield have announced two British youngsters to fill their reserve and rising star slots for 2024.

The TruPlant Tigers today confirmed both Jason Edwards and Dan Gilkes will be riding in the club's title defence next season, with both having spent time at rising star last season.

Gilkes started the season as the club's rising star, but his season ended early when he broke his wrist riding for the Tigers in an away meeting at Peterborough. He was replaced for the rest of the season by Edwards, who was part of the line-up for the play-offs.

Dan Gilkes made 17 appearances for Sheffield before suffering a broken wrist at Peterborough in August. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Tigers’ team manager Simon Stead said: “Both Dan and Jason are two cracking young lads and they both became an instant hit with the Sheffield supporters this season.”

“Dan hit the ground running and I was very impressed with how well he adapted to racing at that level.

“He did a sterling job before he got injured - but his attitude and his focus is absolutely wonderful and both on and off track he is consistently doing the right things to better his all-round game.

Jason Edwards rode nine times for Sheffield in the Premiership, joining the team after Dan Gilkes broken wrist ruled him out for the season. Picture: David Kessen, National World

“There was never any doubt in my mind that he would be back as our Rising Star next season and I’m really excited to see how he can kick on.

“As for Jason I thought he did superbly under the circumstances and he proved to be a great replacement for Dan.

“Sheffield was new to him when he signed for us but he really enjoyed himself at the club and was riding with a smile on his face.

“He deserves his team place next year because he was fantastic at the sharp end of the year and he scored some really important points in the play-offs.

“I think Dan and Jason will enjoy a healthy rivalry riding alongside each other at number six and number seven for Sheffield and with what they’ll learn from the rest of the team as well as what they’ve already got in their own lockers, I really do think they can help push each other on.

“I’m really pleased to include two young Brits at reserve and I’m sure everyone else will feel the same as me when I say I’m really looking forward to watching them continue to improve whilst wearing the Sheffield race suit.“

The announcement completes the Tigers line up for the next season, as the join brothers Jack and Chris Holder, Tai Woffinden, Kyle Howarth and Josh Pickering in the team.