Sheffield Tigers speedway: Josh Pickering returns for Sheffield ahead of Leicester clash

Australian star Josh Pickering has returned to Sheffield, in a shake-up of the line up ahead of Thursday’s clash with Leicester.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 08:17 BST

Pickering, who made a big impression for the Tigers two years ago after being brought in mid-season, has been brought in to replace French rider David Bellego, who has struggled on away tracks this season.

He will make his 2023 debut in Thursday’s (June 22, 7.30) Sports Insure Premiership home clash with Leicester.

The 26-year-old moved to King’s Lynn last year, where he captained the side – but his meetings at the beginning this season were limited when he suffered a shoulder injury in April.

Most Popular
Josh Pickering is returning to Sheffield to replace David Bellego, pictured, at Sheffield TigersJosh Pickering is returning to Sheffield to replace David Bellego, pictured, at Sheffield Tigers
The Stars replaced him on what was initially intended as a short-term deal – but after he made a successful comeback on the continent over the weekend, he is now keen to get back into the Premiership as soon as possible.

Now Pickering returns with the Owlerton outfit for a second stint, his average having dropped from where it was two years ago. He replaces Bellego whose away form in particular was a concern, scoring just nine points in five meetings on the road.

Tru Plant Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “It’s disappointing that it hasn’t worked out for David.

“He’s a rider that I’ve got a lot of time for and had big hopes for.

“David needs to go away and concentrate with what he’s got going on abroad and we need to regroup with the addition of Josh who was a huge fans’ favourite the last time he rode for us.

“He was a 7.38 rider when he left and in my opinion we’re getting him back on an absolute steal.

“I think it’s a great move from us and I’m super pleased we’ve got that one over the line because there was certainly a lot of interest from elsewhere.”

During his first period with the Tigers, Pickering was an important rider in the second half of the season after coming in for Justin Sedgmen midway through the campaign, and helped the club reach the play-offs with a series of impressive performances home and away.

