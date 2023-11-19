Sheffield Tigers confirm two more riders for their 2024 Speedway Premiership line-up

Kyle Howarth and Josh Pickering have been confirmed for Sheffield Tigers Speedway Premiership title defence next season.

Skipper Howarth, and Aussie Pickering, both of whom rode in last season's dramatic play off grand final victory at Owlerton last month, have been confirmed in the latest team announcement.

It means only the positions of reserve and rising star are still to be confirmed, with Jack Holder, Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder having been announced over the last few days.

Kyle Howarth

All five rode for the club last season as members of the main team at some stage last season, although both Jack Holder and Tai Woffinden missed the end of the season with injuries suffered riding in other competitions.

Skipper Howarth is the Tigers longest serving rider, having been with the club since 2016, and lifted the trophy in October.

Pickering has ridden for the club in 2022 and 2023, but was a mid season signing on both occasions. He produced a vital performance in the penultimate heat of the grand final, battling from last place to second to secure a 5-1 win which put the club ahead before the last heat decider.

Josh Pickering

Tru Plant Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “It was a bit of a no brainer to include both Kyle and Josh.

“They are two really popular guys who are adored by the Sheffield supporters and they’re both fully committed speedway riders who never know when they’re beaten.

“If I was asked who was my rider of the play-offs was I would have to pick Josh Pickering.

“He rode his socks off and his ultra committed riding style makes him very entertaining to watch.

“He’s got a really infectious personality, he’s an outstanding team man both on and off track and he is a real asset to us as a club.

“As for Kyle he’s the backbone of Sheffield Speedway, he’s a mainstay of our club and he’s part of the furniture at Owlerton now.

“He’s a real solid, reliable performer both home and away and I felt he rode well in several different positions in the team this season.