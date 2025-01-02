Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday got 2025 off to a great start at Hillsborough as they stuck four past Derby County en route to victory.

It was an action-packed game at S6 as fans were treated to six goals and a 4-2 win for the home side, with Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba all getting on the scoresheet - Jerry Yates and Ebou Adams, meanwhile, got the goals for the visitors.

Danny Röhl was pleased with plenty of elements that he saw from his side on the night, less so with some others, and you can check out part of what he had to say in the video at the top of the page. For all the goals, and other big moments from the game, the highlights can be found below:

It was Windass who took all the headlines, of course, given the nature of his strike, and he was speaking after the tie about his thought process with the goal and also how he feels about becoming only the third Owls player this side of the millennium to score 50 goals - the others being Marcus Tudgay and Atdhe Nuhiu. Here’s some of what he spoke about:

Now, for the rest of the fallout, including explanations on substitutions, absences and more, you can take a look through the following articles:

