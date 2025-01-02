Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second six-goal thriller in three Sheffield Wednesday outings has the Owls riding high as one of the most box office sides in the Championship - though Paul Warne understandably left Hillsborough frustrated rather than entertained.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derby County boss watched on as Josh Windass’ stunning goal from well inside his own half turned the match in Wednesday’s favour - and on their way to a 4-2 home win. It came a month to the day since Barry Bannan’s curling effort had a similar impact in a 2-1 Owls win at Pride Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams had 60 per cent of the ball, took on more shots and had more touches in the box than Wednesday - as well as an xG of 2.57 to the Owls’ 1.59. But incisive attack proved to be the difference and as was the case in the reverse fixture, Warne’s side were left to lick their wounds as the Owls completed a first double over the Rams since 2006.

“I’m frustrated with the scoreline and I’m disappointed with the third goal especially because then the game gets away from you,” Warne said post-match. “At 2-1 you can still be in it, the crowd were quiet. We brought a really good following as always that stayed with the team.

“It’s alright me saying it and I’m biased but in the two games we’ve played Sheffield Wednesday I just don’t think they’ve been two wins worthy. But unfortunately that’s what it says in the results column and that’s what we’ve got to deal with... They got behind our line more times than any team has in fairness.”

Windass’ goal will be what the afternoon will be best remembered for - it’s a mark of how impressive it was that Djeidi Gassama’s remarkable flick-and-finish was the second best goal on the day and by some distance. It’s already been touted as a potential Puskas Award contender and Warne admitted he was wowed by the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not a bad loser,” Warne said. “I hate losing but I’m not a bad loser. I can appreciate class when I see it. As soon as he’s hit I thought ‘That’s got a right chance’ and considering the goalkeeper is a big lad, I’m thinking ‘Wow’. Every time I seem to come up against him something happens or Bannan scores a worldy so we’ve been a bit unfortunate in both the home and away games. Our performances have been great and we’ve come away with no points.

“Credit to him for taking it on and having the ability to put it in from there. It was a great goal for him and his football club, but an absolute dagger for ours. I went in at half-time feeling like the lads had created more chances than the opposition and we could have been two or more goals up at half-time, we were causing a real threat. That goal was a big dagger in fairness.”