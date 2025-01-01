Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday rose to ninth in the Championship table with an entertaining 4-2 win over Derby County - with skipper Barry Bannan watching the final moments of the game from the bench.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper was replaced by eventual goalscorer Anthony Musaba before the hour mark in a switch that saw him take a standing ovation from the Hillsborough crowd having lit up moments of the first half. It’s a substitution rarely seen at Wednesday given his talismanic status at the club - sparking concerns on the terraces that he may have picked up a niggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those concerns can be put to rest after Owls boss Danny Röhl confirmed to The Star that it has simply been a case of Bannan feeling the impact of a whirlwind Christmas fixture schedule - and that he had advised Röhl it might be time for a rest. The likes of Josh Windass had started the game on the bench as the Wednesday boss shuffled his pack in an attempt to retain intensity in his line-up.

“It's a big improvement in his personality,” Röhl said on Bannan’s exit from the clash. “I think in the past sometimes he would not come out, but he now said 'I am empty, we need new legs in', this is a result of hard work and how we stick together in the group. Every player has had special moments in different games and this is helpful.

“At half-time I had the communication with him. I speak always with him and I ask him how he is feeling. He then gives me a signal and this is great.”

Wednesday did pick up one injury concern on the day. Marvin Johnson sustained a knock and was replaced at half-time having headed down the tunnel walking gingerly. With their sign-off game in the chaotic Christmas fixture run set to come to an end on Saturday when they welcome Millwall, it remains to be seen whether the left-sided wide man can recover in time.

“Marvin got a kick,” Röhl said. “Hopefully he is OK but you never know now, it is 72 hours to the next game, it is not so much time. I think everybody has played now.”