Simple reason Sheffield Wednesday man was missing from squad as problem continues
Danny Röhl shuffled his pack to make four changes to the side that lost at Preston North End a few days earlier, seeking to keep things freshened-up and energetic. Josh Windass was dropped to the bench on a resting brief before emerging from the bench to score a screamer, while Pol Valentin and Michael Smith also stepped out.
The other Deepdale starter to miss out was in-form Tunisia international Yan Valery, who was absent altogether. In a first half system switch-up Dominic Iorfa was chosen to make Valery-like runs from the right of defence having overcome a niggle.
“Yan was ill, that was the reason he was not in the squad,” Röhl explained. “The good thing is that we seem to have had just one player ill and then the next one! I must give big credit to my staff and to my medical team. Nearly everybody is available, even when you have a few days without a player because of illness they come back. This helps a lot.”
Valery’s miss-out was no new issue for the Owls. The playing group has been hit with illness in the last fortnight, with a host of players having had to sit out of recent squads. Though an initial wave saw four players stay away from a win over Stoke City at Hillsborough on December 21, not too many have had it too bad with care having been taken to ensure the spread of illness has not been too impactful.
Anthony Musaba scored against Derby on his return from sickness, while Ben Hamer was seen at S6 following his bout. Pol Valentin and Liam Palmer have also recovered to make matchday squads while the wait goes on for Michael Ihiekwe.
