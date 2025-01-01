Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, gave some interesting insight into how things played out in the Owls’ win over Derby County.

There was a goalfest at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening as Röhl’s side ran out as 4-2 winners over the Rams in their first game of 2025, with Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba all getting on the scoresheet to make sure that the hosts would take all three points.

It was possibly a result that didn’t quite tell the whole story of the game, though, with Derby having a number of good chances in the game before Wednesday took control in the second half... A big turning point was a Puskas Award contender from Windass after he was brought on at half time, and his manager talked through some of the decisions that led to the victory.

“I think we started very well,” Röhl told The Star. “The first 20 minutes we were very much on the front foot, it was good. We created some good moments. And then the opponent changed, they used the injury to the goalkeeper - but this is ok. They changed to be more man-to-man, pressing. It was more difficult for us to come out.

“At that moment you hoped that we would lead more than 1-0, and then a lot of long balls and set pieces, Derby are one of the best teams in set pieces. There were a lot of 50/50 situations that you cannot control on the ground, it’s hard to come through but we did.

“Before the game we had a bit of match plan in your mind of what you can do at half time, especially with Josh. For me it was clear to give him 45 minutes of rest, those 45 minutes were very helpful, and then he helped us.

“I think we felt in the second with Josh we had some good moments on the ball, Marvin got a knock. I knew with the balls to the second post we’d need more centre backs on the pitch rather than fullbacks. We had a fantastic 2-0, then 3-0, and then you have the feeling that the pressure was a little bit less - but this is the Championship, and Derby never give up, so big respect to them.”