The Owls took the lead through skipper Barry Bannan early doors and endured a push-and-pull first half in which the Rams had their moments. A big save from James Beadle preceded a Josh Windass 60-yard stunner that will be remembered by all those privileged enough to witness it - with Djedi Gassama and Anthony Musaba also scoring.

Derby scored two of their own in moments Wednesday will take a close look at at the other end, but a vital win takes the Owls up the table as they head into the carnage of a January transfer window.

Here are the ratings from Hillsborough.

1 . James Beadle - 7 Made a monster of a save at 20 minutes that altered the destiny of the game. A second was more low-key but just as important.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - 6 Steady showing after a wobble or two in possession first half. Overloaded when appropriate. Won duels and made a couple of important clearances under pressure.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard - 6 Stepping back in after a couple of matches off, he wasn't without a slow moment or two early doors but he recovered. No Wednesday player won more aerial duels.