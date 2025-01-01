"Chuffing ridiculous" "lol" - 9/10 in Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Derby County goalfest

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:57 GMT

A four-goal effort from Sheffield Wednesday featured one of the finest ever scored at Hillsborough - and saw off Derby County to earn an important three points.

The Owls took the lead through skipper Barry Bannan early doors and endured a push-and-pull first half in which the Rams had their moments. A big save from James Beadle preceded a Josh Windass 60-yard stunner that will be remembered by all those privileged enough to witness it - with Djedi Gassama and Anthony Musaba also scoring.

Derby scored two of their own in moments Wednesday will take a close look at at the other end, but a vital win takes the Owls up the table as they head into the carnage of a January transfer window.

Here are the ratings from Hillsborough.

Made a monster of a save at 20 minutes that altered the destiny of the game. A second was more low-key but just as important.

1. James Beadle - 7

Made a monster of a save at 20 minutes that altered the destiny of the game. A second was more low-key but just as important. | UGC

Photo Sales
Steady showing after a wobble or two in possession first half. Overloaded when appropriate. Won duels and made a couple of important clearances under pressure.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 6

Steady showing after a wobble or two in possession first half. Overloaded when appropriate. Won duels and made a couple of important clearances under pressure. | UGC

Photo Sales
Stepping back in after a couple of matches off, he wasn't without a slow moment or two early doors but he recovered. No Wednesday player won more aerial duels.

3. Di'Shon Bernard - 6

Stepping back in after a couple of matches off, he wasn't without a slow moment or two early doors but he recovered. No Wednesday player won more aerial duels. | UGC

Photo Sales
A hairy moment or two in there but shook them off to produce another pretty strong performance. Made a match-high eight tackles and used the ball nicely.

4. Max Lowe - 8

A hairy moment or two in there but shook them off to produce another pretty strong performance. Made a match-high eight tackles and used the ball nicely. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice