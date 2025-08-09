Why Sheffield Wednesday fans will be waiting 'a little while' to see Owls favourite Di'Shon Bernard back
The talented Owls defender picked up a nasty injury back in February during a game against West Bromwich Albion, an injury that required an operation and months of rehabilitation. Now, with the new season upon us, a return to action is drawing closer for the Manchester United man, but it’s not quite imminent just yet.
We were joined by Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the latest episode of the All Wednesday show, and amid a chat about a potential starting XI against Leicester City tomorrow, he was asked about how soon we could see the 24-year-old back out on the field again.
“I think it’s going to be a little while,” Alex said this week. “I mean it dates it already, but Danny Röhl said as much as well. I think we’re looking at September or October at the best, but we’ll try and get an update on that in the coming days.
“He’s been around the preseason, he’s been at Middlewood Road, but he’s been training separately doing bits and bobs as is usually the case with these types of injuries. He’s being phased back, but I wouldn’t expect to see him in the opening weeks of the season.”
This week’s All Wednesday episode
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday looking to swoop for Manchester United duo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.