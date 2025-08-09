Why Sheffield Wednesday fans will be waiting 'a little while' to see Owls favourite Di'Shon Bernard back

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
Sheffield Wednesday fans are likely to have to wait to see Di’Shon Bernard playing for the club again.

The talented Owls defender picked up a nasty injury back in February during a game against West Bromwich Albion, an injury that required an operation and months of rehabilitation. Now, with the new season upon us, a return to action is drawing closer for the Manchester United man, but it’s not quite imminent just yet.

We were joined by Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the latest episode of the All Wednesday show, and amid a chat about a potential starting XI against Leicester City tomorrow, he was asked about how soon we could see the 24-year-old back out on the field again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it’s going to be a little while,” Alex said this week. “I mean it dates it already, but Danny Röhl said as much as well. I think we’re looking at September or October at the best, but we’ll try and get an update on that in the coming days.

“He’s been around the preseason, he’s been at Middlewood Road, but he’s been training separately doing bits and bobs as is usually the case with these types of injuries. He’s being phased back, but I wouldn’t expect to see him in the opening weeks of the season.”

This week’s All Wednesday episode

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday looking to swoop for Manchester United duo

Related topics:Danny RohlManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice