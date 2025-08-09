Sheffield Wednesday fans are likely to have to wait to see Di’Shon Bernard playing for the club again.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented Owls defender picked up a nasty injury back in February during a game against West Bromwich Albion, an injury that required an operation and months of rehabilitation. Now, with the new season upon us, a return to action is drawing closer for the Manchester United man, but it’s not quite imminent just yet.

We were joined by Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the latest episode of the All Wednesday show, and amid a chat about a potential starting XI against Leicester City tomorrow, he was asked about how soon we could see the 24-year-old back out on the field again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s going to be a little while,” Alex said this week. “I mean it dates it already, but Danny Röhl said as much as well. I think we’re looking at September or October at the best, but we’ll try and get an update on that in the coming days.

“He’s been around the preseason, he’s been at Middlewood Road, but he’s been training separately doing bits and bobs as is usually the case with these types of injuries. He’s being phased back, but I wouldn’t expect to see him in the opening weeks of the season.”

This week’s All Wednesday episode

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join