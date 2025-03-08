Sheffield Wednesday are 3-0 up against Plymouth Argyle, with Djeidi Gassama the latest on the scoresheet.

The Owls haven’t won away at Plymouth since a 3-1 victory back in 2009, but Danny Röhl will be desperate to change that this afternoon as they look to heap some more misery on the Pilgrims after a very difficult run of games.

Wednesday haven’t had the best of times themselves lately, however, and a number of key players have been absent through illness or injury - some of which have still not been deemed ready to return as the Owls visit Home Park.

One player who is back, however, is long-serving defender, Iorfa, who will make his first appearance for the club since January. He only made it onto the bench last time out and wasn’t able to get on, but he’s being trusted from the first whistle down in Devon. His start means that Pol Valentin drops out.

And things are going very well indeed, with a Nathanael Ogbeta own goal getting the ball rolling, and then Paterson doubling it just before the break:

Wednesday were cruising going into the break, and they took even greater control in the second half as Gassama got his goal to make it three:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Lowe, Hatsuse, Bannan, Charles, Gassama, Windass, Ingelsson, Paterson

Plymouth XI: Hazard, Mumba, Ogbeta, Pleguezuelo, Wright, Bundu, Gyabi, Boateng, Katic, Sorinola, Maxi

What Röhl said...

“It's a team that is well-organised. I was at the stadium for their game against Manchester City and you could see that they were very aggressive with front-foot defending in their shape. They are a little bit more direct now with a lot of second balls, free-kicks, throw-ins, all these things. You have to be ready for this and this will be a crucial part. It could be about which team is more nasty and aggressive with the second balls.

“Of course it is also about which team can bring the ball to the ground and is quick on the transition moments with the ball. For me the main part will be which team is quicker in the mind and if we are sharp, aggressive, strong in the duels, close to the men, then we have a good opportunity.

“I know what it is involved to be involved in such a close race. Everything is possible and they will try everything. They have pressure now, they are six points behind at the moment. But we want to stop our run, we will focus on ourselves to bring our quality onto the pitch and be more aggressive than them.”

