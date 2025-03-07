There’s not many things Barry Bannan likes discussing more than proving critics wrong.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans, pundits, opposition, media - nobody is safe from the satisfaction of a triumphant Barry Bannan who had seen his Sheffield Wednesday side written off as failures. In the fortnight following the nightmare of London Road, months on from a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, the smiling, slightly snarling Scot will quietly let you know - playfully of course - that proclamations of Owls demise were premature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here we sit once more. There’s a different feel to this one in that truthfully, Wednesday were never expected to pull up a chair into the play-off conversation too long after the celebratory hangovers of opening day Plymouth pugilism had subsided. They’ve been jabbing above their weight class for much of the campaign and though that points deficit was at one stage cut to two, it never truly felt as if the Owls had quite enough to scrap their way into a top six finish.

A staggering run of results in 2025 has highlighted deficiencies in the killer areas and last week Wednesday dropped into the bottom half of the table for the first time since before the Christmas decorations were up. At this stage of the campaign, strong performances between the boxes don’t butter any parsnips and with their last four campaigns having gone down to the final kicks of the contest, Owls supporters are looking at the very foreign possibility of rounding off a season without much to play for.

Unless, of course. Surely not?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One last roll of the dice..

Seven points and, perhaps more crucially, seven teams separate Sheffield Wednesday from a remarkable play-off qualification not seen at Hillsborough since cash was falling from its roof fittings. Midtable would be an achievement in itself. But with a whirlwind week ahead culminating in a visit from them down’t road, there’s an unlikely last chance at something, isn’t there? Nine points are on the table and nobody could say they hadn’t been warned in recent years if Wednesday were able to do something barmy.

“It’s still all to play for, even though we’ve dropped a lot of points that we shouldn’t have,” Bannan told The Star ahead of Saturday’s trip to old foes Plymouth Argyle. “We know if we go and get a good return of points form the next three games then we go into the international break knowing what we need to do in those last eight games. It’s a massive game on Saturday first and foremost and we will be going there for maximum points. But we’ll know roughly after these three games what we need to do.

“You only have to look at how strongly we finished last season to stay in the league, so we can put a run together at the business at of the season when the pressure is on. We have a lot of those boys in the changing room that know what it takes, but it’s about putting these three games in isolation before we even think about the need for a strong finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan was there in each of those four last day bits of chaos; down at Derby, Patrick Roberts play-off pain, Wembley wonder and Stadium of Light survival. There’s a sense even he knows it’s a long shot this time out, the task of fighting their way through so many in-form, more fancied sides offering a completely different complexion to this season’s episode of ‘You Never Know With Wednesday’. But the fact is, you never know with Wednesday. And no matter the odds for now, the skipper fancies a bit more May chaos.

“You want to be playing for something, you don’t want to be in midtable, you want to be going into the last day of the season knowing that if you do something you might get to achieve something,” he said. “That’s why you play football. At this stage of the season there will be teams that are just going through the motions, they can’t go down and they can’t go up. Hopefully after these next three games we can put ourselves in a position to achieve something this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will stay down south between Saturday’s Plymouth clash and the trip to Norwich City on Tuesday evening. Owls boss Danny Röhl made no secret of the fact that the result at Home Park will likely make or break the feel of the trip. Grab a win and the opportunity to live in one another’s pockets could spark a momentum shift, lose and it’s a different story.

Scrapping Pilgrims..

Plymouth were perhaps this season’s FA Cup headline story, beating Brentford and Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool on their way to having their 1-0 lead scratched out by Manchester City. They’ve lifted themselves from the foot of the Championship table with a more pragmatic, dogged style of play under Miron Muslic and there’s no question in Bannan’s mind that the task in Devon will be as devilish as those experienced down there in season gone by.

“Saturday is the most important one,” Bannan said. “It could be a long three days if we don’t get the result at Plymouth. If we win it makes that trip a lot easier and enjoyable. Look, it’s a massive week, there’s no hiding it, it will define the season in what we need to do. Saturday is the most important at the minute and it will be a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re six points adrift from safety. I saw a bit of the Hull game in midweek and that was probably a bit of a hangover from the Man City game which probably took a lot out of them, but this will be in front of their home crowd with all guns blazing on Saturday. They’re fighting for their lives and we’ll need to match them and a bit more to come away with the points.”

The odds on a third Bannan ‘I told you so’ in as many years seem somehow more stretched than either of the other two. A win on Saturday feels imperative. With this lot, you never know.