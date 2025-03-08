Plymouth Argyle boss makes Sheffield Wednesday claim before facing 'fantastic' Owls

Plymouth Argyle manager, Miron Muslic, thinks that there is no pressure on Sheffield Wednesday going into this weekend’s game at Home Park.

Wednesday have a torrid record against the Pilgrims away from home in recent years, but Danny Röhl will be hoping to change that this afternoon once they’ve made the long trip down to the south coast.

The Owls are in a tough run at this point with just two wins over their last 12 Championship fixtures, but they have tended to be better on the road in 2024/25 for some reason, and will take confidence from their 4-0 demolition of Plymouth on the opening day. Röhl’s Austrian counterpart has changed things since the Wayne Rooney era, though, and believes that the visitors have no pressure during what he has called a ‘fantastic season’ - and he could welcome some key players back.

“There is no pressure at all (for Wednesday),” he said. “They are playing a fantastic season, to be safe in mid-table. ‘Battle’ is a word I like. We have to turn this into a battle on Saturday, get Home Park behind us, and then it will be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to compete. This is the plan. We have to go all-in, we have to go fully. We have to sacrifice everything on the pitch from the first whistle...

It’s a different story in Plymouth

“The reaction already in training was good. They realise [Tuesday] was not good enough and we can do way, way better. This is the right way, and this is the only way. To get back on track, the next possibility is on Saturday and, at Home Park, it’s a different story.

“There, we have the support we need, we have the Green Army as a 12th man, they will create a wonderful, hostile atmosphere for us, and this will be the extra boost we need to try to keep the three points here. We know the importance of this game. We have to win this game to get close again. If we can achieve that, then we are back in.”

The two sides will lock horns at 3pm this afternoon as they battle for supremacy down in Devon, and there is plenty to play for as the hosts look to boost their survival chances and Wednesday seek to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.