There was a time not long ago where it felt like Josh Windass could score each time the ball arrived at his feet.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls star man, who hit social media feeds across the world for his 67-yard wonderstrike against Derby County on New Years Day, turned the year in remarkable goalscoring form having netted five goals in five matches while lighting up the Championship data metric tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals get headlines of course and do not always convey the true value of a performance. Windass’ value to Wednesday is enormous and when he plays well, the side tend to be dragged a long with him. He’s one of a handful of players with huge responsibility and his performance in the Owls’ win at Swansea City three weeks or so ago was one of his finest in what has become a long and storied career at S6.

He remains Wednesday’s top scorer with a career-best second tier tally of 10 goals. But moved around positionally since the signing of Stuart Armstrong and perhaps dipping below his best in the last few outings, the former Rangers man is now 10 without a goal. There’s a confidence the tide will turn within the camp but by his own admission in a recent press engagement, he’ll be kicking himself on the basis of some of the chances he has missed.

He’s not alone in that regard of course and Owls boss Danny Röhl told The Star an upturn in Windass’ form would go some way to lifting his side out of their current results funk - eight of the Championship goals he has scored this season have provided wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The good thing is that Josh is still in dangerous situations and he has had chances (to score), this is a good thing,” Röhl told The Star. “If Josh is not around the right positions and he is really out of the game then it is harder but he is still involved. I have spoken with him and I have given him small things that I think he can improve. Then it is for us to work on it, this how it is in football, sometimes the moment is coming.

“He made a good assist at Swansea, we should not forget this. But it is also part of the story in moments, he knows this better than me or you, his own demanding on himself is huge on himself. I am convinced he will bring himself back in the right position, the moment will come and he'll score.”

So much has been said about Wednesday’s difficulties in what skipper Barry Bannan has described as ‘the two most difficult things in football’; scoring goals and keeping them out. The Owls have operated some way below their xG output in recent weeks and it is the final touch of their forwards in particular that will aid a late dart upwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is for the whole team,” Röhl continued. “It is at the moment in both boxes. When Josh has scored we usually won in the past and if we bring him back on this track our chance gets much, much higher to win games. He played a good season so far and now in the final games we will bring him back to score again.”