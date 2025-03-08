Sheffield Wednesday’s young attacker, Favour Onukwuli, has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tricky winger, who has been a regular at U21 level for the Owls when he’s not been sidelined, confirmed this week that he has had a successful operation after sustaining his latest injury, but that it does mean that he won’t be able to feature for the remainder of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onukwuli, 19, has showcased his talent on a number of occasions at youth level with Wednesday, and has also been a part of first team training with the club on a number of occasions. His absence for the final nine matches will be a blow not just for him personally, but also U21s manager, Andy Holdsworth, as they look to finish the season on a high.

“Thank you Jesus for guiding the surgery to a successful outcome,” he said on Instagram. “It’s been an unfortunate season due to multiple injuries and I’m devastated to announce that my season is over. I may not understand why but Lord I know your promise, Victory is coming. Thank you to my many brothers and sisters who have been praying for me, God bless you all. #godisgood.”

Club captain, Barry Bannan, wished him a ‘speedy recovery’, while teammates such as Rio Shipston, Jack Hall and Jarvis Thornton were among others to show support after he took to social media to announce the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U21s find themselves on a good run of form at present after a 3-0 win over Peterborough United on Friday made it three wins on the spin, and it was Jay Buchan and George Brown (x2) who secured the victory on this occasion.

The Sheffield Wednesday U21s manager’s thoughts

Holdsworth, speaking to the club’s website after the game, said, “The intensity wasn’t quite there in the first half but that was understandable with the game we had at Burnley on Tuesday. The lads came out with a real bite about them in the second half to get the win we wanted.

“We are playing to a structure at the moment, with lads with the first team, lads on loan and injuries, but things are starting to click. Really pleased that it’s a third successive win and one part of me says we should have had more from the games against Fleetwood and Crewe but the win at Burnley against an experienced side was one of the best all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always tough to have a double-game week, especially when it’s Tuesday then Friday, but if the lads have aspirations to play Championship football then they have to get used to these kind of schedules.”

Wednesday’s youngsters find themselves fourth in the Professional Development League table going into the final run-in, eight points off the top two, but they’ll be hoping to close that gap in the coming weeks. First up is a trip to Birmingham City next Friday as they look to try and make it four wins from four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls’ line-up against Peterborough was: Killian Barrett, Joe Emery, Reece Johnson, Jarvis Thornton (Sutura Kakay 85), Gabriel Otegbayo (Ernie Weaver 60), Cian Flannery, Joey Phuthi, Jay Buchan, George Brown (Evers 60), Bruno Fernandes (Finley Hunt 77), Devlan Moses

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join