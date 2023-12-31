Topsy-turvy doesn’t even cover it – Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023 was a movie

Sheffield Wednesday have had quite the year in 2023, and it’s not one that any fans of a blue and white persuasion will be forgetting for a while…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It started off with a 5-0 hammering of Cambridge United, a famous victory over the richest club in the world in the FA Cup, and a growing consensus that the Owls might be on course for their first league title since the 1950s. It ends with a different manager, a very different league standing, and a constant debate over the future of the club’s ownership.

Oh yeah, and there was the madness of May thrown right into the middle of it. The greatest play-off comeback ever and a South Yorkshire derby win at Wembley followed by the exit of the manager that orchestrated it all. It’s all been very Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been incomings and outgoings, memorable victories and forgettable defeats, four different men in charge of games, more than a few ‘Club Statement’ notifications. Wednesday are at the wrong end of the Championship table after taking a road less travelled in order to get in the division, but at the helm of the ship stands their new German messiah – Danny Röhl.

The highest high

It says a lot about an occasion when winning at Wembley isn’t the highlight of a calendar year. Josh Windass’ winner under the arch will forever go down in Owls folklore, and 120+3 will have a special place in the hearts of Wednesdayites everywhere, but for the highest of highs you have to look to May 18th under the Hillsborough lights.

Moore’s opening gambit on the big screen before kickoff, the roar when Michael Smith opened the scoring, Liam Palmer in 90+8, the disbelief as Callum Paterson equalised in extra time and the sheer calmness of Jack Hunt’s tie-winning penalty. Tears in the stands, pandemonium on the pitch, Moore’s speech in the changing room. Don’t look back in anger. It’s hard to see how that night will ever be bettered.

The lowest low

Wednesday trudge off the pitch at the Hawthorns having lost 1-0. It was a result that confirmed the start to the 2023/24 season as the club’s worst ever, and an eighth defeat in 10 games spelt the end for manager, Xisco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a summer of madness that saw the Spaniard head to Murcia with a barebones squad there was a flurry of transfer business as he signed practically a whole new starting XI and the promotion-winners of the season before were largely dismantled.

His apologies after the West Bromwich Albion defeat were poignant, his interactions afterwards that of a man who knew his time was probably done, and for the supporters there was almost a reluctant certainty that their return to the second tier would last just the one season. But then…

Danny, Danny Röhl

October 13th, the 286th day of 2023. For many Wednesdayites their best ever night supporting the Owls felt tainted, relegation beckoned, but then up stepped a 34-year-old German with perfectly curated hair, a strong handshake and an infectious smile.

Despite the protests over Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership of the club, despite some of the divisions in the fanbase, one thing appears to have become very, very clear... That that German, and his excellently pieced together technical team, has everyone’s backing. And they've not given up hope yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen some craziness over the years, could 2024 add another wild chapter to their story?