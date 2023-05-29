News you can trust since 1887
39 incredible pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players celebrating Wembley Play-Off Final glory

Sheffield Wednesday fans were in heaven at Wembley after securing promotion in the most dramatic fashion.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 29th May 2023, 18:47 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 19:58 BST

The Owls had been held by 10-man Barnsley right up until injury time in extra time before Josh Windass headed in a brilliant winner to send the 46,000 Wednesdayites into delirium.

MORE: Amazing pics of Owls fans traveling by coach, car, train and plane

The blue and white half of Sheffield had descended on the capital in their tens of thousands and it looked as though a nervy decider would go to penalties just like the semi-final against Peterborough but Windass, who had a quiet game, stepped up to become a hero.

MORE: "Stuff dreams are made of” Emotional Darren Moore hails ‘incredible’ Hollywood ending to Sheffield Wednesday promotion campaign

That sparked memorable scenes at the end to cap of a brilliant day for Owls fans who had made the journey.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know

MORE: Watch spine-tingling scenes as 44,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans sing Hi Ho Silver Lining at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: A Sheffield Wednesday fan poses for a photo while wearing an owl mask outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: A Sheffield Wednesday fan poses for a photo while wearing an owl mask outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill

