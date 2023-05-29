Sheffield Wednesday fans were in heaven at Wembley after securing promotion in the most dramatic fashion.

The Owls had been held by 10-man Barnsley right up until injury time in extra time before Josh Windass headed in a brilliant winner to send the 46,000 Wednesdayites into delirium.

The blue and white half of Sheffield had descended on the capital in their tens of thousands and it looked as though a nervy decider would go to penalties just like the semi-final against Peterborough but Windass, who had a quiet game, stepped up to become a hero.

That sparked memorable scenes at the end to cap of a brilliant day for Owls fans who had made the journey.

Take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: A Sheffield Wednesday fan poses for a photo while wearing an owl mask outside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Wembley LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Sheffield Wednesday fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales