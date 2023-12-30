Danny Röhl's outfit had to dig deep in Lancashire after losing two players to injury and a third to a red card in their 1-0 victory over the Lilywhites, but they did enough to secure all three points and make sure that they ended 2023 on a high note.

Marvin Johnson's goal proved to be the winner, but there was some excellent defending on show from the visitors as they batted away numerous attacks from Ryan Lowe's side in order to come out on top to give them their first Deepdale win in over a decade. You can see the extended highlights from the game in the video at the top of the page.

There were great scenes after the final whistle as players and staff headed over to the 5,100+ travelling Wednesdayites to give their thanks, but there was no bigger roar than when the manager took his turn - you can check that out here:

The German was understandably delighted after watching his side close the gap on fourth-bottom Huddersfield Town, as was defensive colossus on the night, Michael Ihiekwe - if you're interested in what they had to say afterwards then look no further:

And lastly, our Owls writing duo were on hand one last time for 2023 as they wrapped up the year with a chinwag down by pitchside after a very enjoyable evening for those of a blue and white persuasion...

For all the other post-match fallout, we've got you covered here:

