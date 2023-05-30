News you can trust since 1887
52 more Sheffield Wednesday fans and unseen player celebration pictures after Wembley triumph

There may be a few sore heads today after a night of celebrations for Sheffield Wednesday fans and players.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:53 BST

And who can blame them? Josh Windass’ dramatic winner in extra time against Barnsley sparked incredible scenes at Wembley and the joy went long into the night.

Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.

MORE: 39 incredible pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players celebrating Wembley Play-Off Final glory

“I've always said I have wanted to get them back where they belong and we've done that today. Over the duration of the season, the best teams went up. Through the Play-Offs we deserved it, we had 96 points, missed out and then to go again shows the character of this squad.”

Take a look through our latest gallery showing fans and players celebrating a return to the Championship.

MORE: Amazing pics of Owls fans traveling by coach, car, train and plane

