52 more Sheffield Wednesday fans and unseen player celebration pictures after Wembley triumph

There may be a few sore heads today after a night of celebrations for Sheffield Wednesday fans and players.

And who can blame them? Josh Windass’ dramatic winner in extra time against Barnsley sparked incredible scenes at Wembley and the joy went long into the night.

Skipper Barry Bannan said afterwards: “It's the best moment of my life. You can see what these fans mean to us as players, what this club means to me since I've come here, they've been great to me and I've loved every minute.

“I've always said I have wanted to get them back where they belong and we've done that today. Over the duration of the season, the best teams went up. Through the Play-Offs we deserved it, we had 96 points, missed out and then to go again shows the character of this squad.”

Take a look through our latest gallery showing fans and players celebrating a return to the Championship.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Jubilant Owls fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Jubilant Sheffield Wednesday fans Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield Wednesday glory at Wembley Sheffield Wednesday players lift the trophy Pic Steve Ellis Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales