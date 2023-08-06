News you can trust since 1887
Spot someone you know in these 35 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans back at Hillsborough

Football is back! And that means the return of football supporters to their beloved home grounds.

By Alex Miller
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

Sheffield Wednesday kicked off the EFL season with a late 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Friday evening, when 28,558 fans filed through the Hillsborough turnstiles to welcome new boss Xisco.

Lee Gregory levelled-up Southampton’s early goal in the second half before Che Adams finished off a slick Saints move with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Wednesday are back at S6 on Tuesday evening when Stockport County make the trip for the Carabao Cup.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans made their return to Hillsborough for their clash with Southampton on Friday evening. Pic: Steve Ellis

2. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: A Sheffield Wednesday walks to the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton FC at Hillsborough on August 04, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans made their return to Hillsborough for their clash with Southampton on Friday evening. Pic: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans made their return to Hillsborough for their clash with Southampton on Friday evening. Pic: Steve Ellis

