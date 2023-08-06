Spot someone you know in these 35 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans back at Hillsborough
Football is back! And that means the return of football supporters to their beloved home grounds.
Sheffield Wednesday kicked off the EFL season with a late 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Friday evening, when 28,558 fans filed through the Hillsborough turnstiles to welcome new boss Xisco.
Lee Gregory levelled-up Southampton’s early goal in the second half before Che Adams finished off a slick Saints move with three minutes of normal time remaining.
Wednesday are back at S6 on Tuesday evening when Stockport County make the trip for the Carabao Cup.