Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe, said Sheffield Wednesday deserved credit for their victory – singling out on player in particular for praise.

The Owls came away from Deepdale with a 1-0 win on Friday night thanks to a first half goal from Marvin Johnson, surviving a second half onslaught from the hosts as they batted away numerous crosses to maintain their lead.

Lowe’s side had lots of possession but barely forced any saves out of Cameron Dawson, the Owls goalkeeper doing most of his work when it came to collecting crosses and balls into the box. Michael Ihiekwe did plenty of work, too, and the Preston boss gave particular credit to him.

"They find themselves clear through on goal, which is disappointing,” he said afterwards. “It wasn't for the lack of trying, but we just didn't have that quality in the final third to make something happen. I cannot fault the lads. If you look at Boxing Day it was a fantastic occasion and then you're coming here, two days later, thinking 'Okay, can we put another performance in?' I thought the performance was there, but the result wasn't…

"I think we had 63% possession and 39 crosses,” he said afterwards. “I would give all of that up for two crosses and 15 per cent and a goal, or result. You should at least get a goal I would've thought, having 39 - but Michael Ihiekwe is like a magnet to the ball and he headed everything out. Maybe we were putting the ball on his head too much or not making the runs across the front or behind. I have got to give them a bit of credit as well, because they defended solid and put their bodies on the line - because they have to and they need the points.”