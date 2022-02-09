Take note Kurt Zouma: Lovely pictures of pitch-invading Hillsborough cat treated nicely by Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday players

The furry pitch invader brought the League One clash to a halt in the second half as it sneaked into the Owls ground and decided to have a runaround on the pitch while the match was going on.

After attempts by Wednesday player Callum Paterson and, for the most part, Wigan’s Jason Kerr to remove the whiskery winger, our courageous cat was eventually apprehended.

Stewards said an Owls-supporting vet stepped out of the crowd to prevent any catastrophe and bring an end to the furry fun.

The wholesome scenes at Hillsborough, as Kerr showed a tender touch in chasing down the cat were the pefect antidote to yesterday’s breaking news regarding West Ham’s Kurt Zouma and his treatment of pets.

A video went viral showing the player kicking and striking a cat in a house in front of children while a person recording the footage laughed.

Over 80,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing backlash over his treatment of his pet cat.

The defender has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat, and Essex Police have confirmed they are liaising with the RSPCA as part of their “urgent enquiries”.

While West Ham said they “unreservedly condemn” the actions of Zouma, who apologised for his actions, the player was selected by boss David Moyes in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

A petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, reads: “In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not!

“We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“Further we ask that the RSPCA remove all animals from Zouma’s ‘care’ immediately!

“Failure to take action in this case will send the message that animal abuse for entertainment is justified, that for the rich and famous breaking the law is no problem! Neither are acceptable!”

