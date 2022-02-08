Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson was not happy with Sheffield Wednesday's penalty. (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

The Owls ran out as narrow winners on Tuesday evening thanks to a spot kick that was won by Massimo Luongo and converted by Barry Bannan – the only goal in a 1-0 victory that sent Wednesday to within a point of the Play-Off places.

But while Moore admitted he didn’t get a view of the tackle that caused the penalty, his opposite number was adamant that it should not have been given.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the game, the Wigan boss said, “From every different angle, it’s definitely not a penalty, which is ridiculous… I think the players should always decide the result. If it’s going to peter out as a nil-nil, let it peter out as a nil-nil.

“People don’t have to get involved and show their worth on the pitch. Their worth is making sure that the game gets refereed and officiated in the correct way.

“With a big decision, which is a talking point, for me it’s an easy one but obviously for somebody else, it wasn’t.

“We’ve been top on many occasions and the lads have done fantastic. We’ve got to stay consistent, we’ve got to work hard on the training ground and prepare properly for each game and it challenge that’s coming. Tonight we were competitive to a level but I didn’t think we played that well.”