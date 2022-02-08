Barry Bannan’s penalty was the decider on a battling evening at Hillsborough, with the Owls keeping another clean sheet to close the gap on Wycombe Wanderers once again.

The first half was fairly even – all things told.

Wednesday probably had more chances, and more possession, but it was Wigan who had the better opportunities to score. Callum Lang was a constant threat, and was involved in almost every prominent attack the visitors made.

Josh Magennis had possibly the best of the chances just after the 10-minute mark as he fired wide when any shot on target would likely have been a goal. He also has the ball in the back of the net just before half time after Tendayi Darikwa’s effort cannoned off the post.

It was a lucky break for the Owls, but in-between those two moments they had chances of their own… Jordan Storey headed wide after a corner and Florian Kamberi did the same, with some supporters on both occasions thinking that it had crept the right side of the post. Sadly, they hadn’t.

The halftime whistle probably came at a good time for Moore’s side as Lang continued to cause a nuisance, and it give the Owls an opportunity to compose themselves once again.

They did just that, coming out for the second 45 with a renewed sense of vigour as captain Bannan stepped it up a notch, getting involved more and more as he looked to try and make something happen.

And then it did.

Kamberi found Johnson, Johnson found Bannan, and then the Owls skipper slipped a lovely ball through to Massimo Luongo – the Australian dropped a shoulder and was brought down. Wednesday don’t get too many penalties, but this one was a stonewaller.

The skipper stepped up to the spot, and made no mistake from 12 yards as he rifled past Ben Amos.

It could, and maybe should, have been 2-0 not long afterwards as well, however Kamberi’s left-footed effort flew into the Leppings Lane end after more good work from Johnson and Bannan.

Wednesday remained the aggressors as they kept pushing the Wigan backline, but for all their pressure there was never anything to worry Amos too much – their defence was able to handle most of what was thrown at them.

Mendez-Laing was brought on for Kamberi, and almost made an immediate impact as he jinked into the box only to see his cross cut out. Bannan struck from range seconds after but saw it tipped over by the Latics keeper.

There were plenty of stoppages as the game wore on, with Callum Paterson spending a time down in the Owls box, Luongo’s head having to be patched up, and a cat making his way onto the field of play.

Ciaran Brennan was brought on for the goalscorer to try and shore things up in the dying embers, and Wednesday managed to see things out.