Play was litter-ally halted in the second half of a match the Owls won by a whisker when a cat invaded the pitch to send spectators into hiss-terics.

Latics man Jason Kerr took control of the situation after Wednesday fur-ward Callum Paterson failed to purr-suade the fleet-footed pet into his arms.

Stewards said a Wednesday-supporting vet stepped out of the crowd to prevent any cat-astrophe and stop all the kitten around.

Darren Moore’s men may have chalked up their fourth hard-fought win on the spin to earn claw-dits and keep that winning feline going, but in some ways they were upstaged by the intruder.

As far as the response on social media goes, the story of the Owls and the Pussycat was the tail of the night.