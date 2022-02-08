A Barry Bannan penalty was enough to take the Owls to their fourth win on the spin, the first time they’ve achieved that run for nearly five years.

Especially pleasing was a fourth consecutive clean sheet for which Moore credits the likes of Callum Paterson and Florian Kamberi as much as his backline.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore claps along to Hi Ho Silver Lining ahead of their win over Wigan Athletic.

A tactical tweak made at half-time offered Wednesday more control and changed the game.

“We threw an extra body forward to stop them building from the back to stop it at source,” Moore explained.

“It applied more pressure on them and even though the back line will get all the plaudits, you have to look at the players at the top end.

“Sliding that extra man forward stopped them from building. We analysed it, made that adjustment at half-time and after we got the goal, we didn’t feel they had many areas to exploit us. We got that one right with the right bodies.

“From the front to the midfield line and to the back they got it right. That was pleasing.”

Hillsborough was bouncing throughout the second half and grew a feeling of togetherness Moore has spoken about cultivating for some months. Wednesday have only lost one league game at S6 this season.

“I come out early because I want to get into the game with the supporters,” the Owls boss said. “We’re all committed to it, we’re all Wednesday here.

“For me that’s something we want to continue. We want to bring solidity, understanding, a winning ethic and spirit. But it’s not just the team, it’s everybody here.

“The supporters are our 12th man and they were magnificent tonight, the noise was excellent. It drives the team on.

“There is still a lot of work to do here. I’m pleased with the home form to date but we know there are a lot more challenges here. We have another tough one Sunday.