The Owls won out through a Barry Bannan penalty and in doing so kept their fourth clean sheet in a row – winning their fourth straight game for the first time since April 2017.
It feels as though something may well be building towards something – considering their injury malaise, it’s impressive stuff.
Here are our ratings as they won out the battle of the Roses.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Didn't have masses to do - especially considering some of Wigan's chances in the first half - but saved well when called upon. Another clean sheet for the Northern Irish international - four on the spin.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jack Hunt - 6
Put in one or two excellent balls on corner duty and was an outlet throughout - but one that was perhaps not taken often enough. Battled hard to keep that side quiet.
Photo: Will Matthews
3. Jordan Storey - 8
Looked really composed and again proved an ability to read the game well. Headed wide an excellent opportunity on 11 minutes from Hunt's corner and another in the second half. Looks a real threat from set pieces if he can direct them a touch better.
Photo: SWFC
4. Sam Hutchinson - 8
Did well not to get booked for a high challenge midway through the first half. Otherwise as solid as his recent form would suggest. Looks to be relishing the chance to lead this backline.
Photo: Steve Ellis