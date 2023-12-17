Sheffield Wednesday left it very, very late to pick up three points against Queens Park Rangers.

Things didn't go to plan in the first half as the Owls went in 1-0 down at the break after Bambo Diaby had headed Ilias Chair's effort past Cameron Dawson, and for a long time it didn't look like Wednesday were going to get anything out of what had become a must-win game for the hosts.

But then things burst into life, Danny Röhl's side were rewarded for an improved second half showing when Bailey Cadamarteri got in amongst the goals once again, and then Anthony Musaba struck at the death to seal a dramatic victory. You can watch those goals and the extended highlights in the video above.

The German was obviously delighted with how things played out come the final whistle, though he insists he's not looking at the league table just yet, while his captain, Barry Bannan, says that he knew they could push on once they'd found the first goal. If you want to hear from both of them then we've got you covered here:

