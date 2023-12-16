Watch Sheffield Wednesday supporters protest against Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri
Well over 100 Sheffield Wednesday supporters gathered for a march through Hillsborough Park to protest against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri ahead of their Championship clash with QPR.
Led by protest body The 1867 Group, fans chanted for the Thai businessman to 'sell-up and go' in a 15-minute walk through the park and down Parkside Road to the stadium. Owls supporters on both sides of the argument for protest exchanged views respectfully and peacefully, as was the hope of the protest group.
Those taking part in the march held two banners, one listing reasons they believe Chansiri should look to sell the club.
It took place in the hour leading into Wednesday's Championship scrap with their fellow relegation-battling Hoops, with both sides in resurgent mood after torrid starts to the season.