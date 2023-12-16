Injury concern as three Sheffield Wednesday men are forced off in dramatic QPR win

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says he's 'crossing fingers' with regards to his injured players after a tough game against Queens Park Rangers.

The Owls were staring down the barrel as they headed into the final minutes at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, but an equaliser from Bailey Cadamarteri and then a last-gasp winner from Anthony Musaba saw them come away with a huge victory and cut the gap between themselves and 21st to six points.

It wasn't all good news for Röhl, though, with the win coming at a cost. Bambo Diaby was the first forced off by injury, and he was followed by Callum Paterson. Paterson's replacement, John Buckley, was the third victim after he was clattered by Sam Field.

The Wednesday boss says it's too early to say how long any of them face on the sidelines, but with Buckley The Star understands that there are concerns that he could now face a lengthy spell out on the sidelines.

“At the moment I have no news, but you can ask me next week,” Röhl told the media. “Maybe I’ll have some information then, and hopefully the injuries are not too big, because we need everybody. It’s about finding solutions, but today we’ll enjoy the win and cross my fingers for my injured players and go into next week.”