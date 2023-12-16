News you can trust since 1887
Starboys to the rescue - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from huge fightback v QPR - gallery

It was left to some of Sheffield Wednesday's youngest players to save the day as Sheffield Wednesday beat Queens Park Rangers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT

Things weren't looking good for the Owls after Ilias Chair's effort was headed into the net by Bambo Diaby, and time was well and truly running out as Djeidi Gassama found some space down the left side.

He crossed to Bailey Cadamarteri, the 18-year-old academy product, who managed to fire past Asmir Begovic to grab an 86th minute equaliser. It sent the crowd into raptures, and all of a sudden there was belief that they could get a winner.

And they go it. Anthony Musaba popping up just where he needed to be in the 94th minute - stoppage time goals at Hillsborough, eh?

Here are our ratings from another crazy afternoon at S6:

Had a bit of a hairy moment in the first half that thankfully came to nothing, but there was zero that he could do about the opener. Didn't have too much else to do, really. Made a save just before the equaliser.

1. Cameron Dawson - 5

Back in the XI after missing out at Norwich, and didn't put too much of a foot wrong. Tried to get Wednesday up the pitch on numerous occasions. Not his most dominating display, but did his job well.

2. Di’Shon Bernard - 6

Not a afternoon at the office that the big man, who headed past Dawson for the opener and looked shaky after that. Was replaced at half time.

3. Bambo Diaby - 4

A bit like Bernard, Famewo had some good moments in defence for the Owls without pulling up many trees. Tidy enough though, and did his job well to keep QPR largely at bay.

4. Akin Famewo - 6

