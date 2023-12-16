Starboys to the rescue - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from huge fightback v QPR - gallery
It was left to some of Sheffield Wednesday's youngest players to save the day as Sheffield Wednesday beat Queens Park Rangers.
Things weren't looking good for the Owls after Ilias Chair's effort was headed into the net by Bambo Diaby, and time was well and truly running out as Djeidi Gassama found some space down the left side.
He crossed to Bailey Cadamarteri, the 18-year-old academy product, who managed to fire past Asmir Begovic to grab an 86th minute equaliser. It sent the crowd into raptures, and all of a sudden there was belief that they could get a winner.
And they go it. Anthony Musaba popping up just where he needed to be in the 94th minute - stoppage time goals at Hillsborough, eh?
Here are our ratings from another crazy afternoon at S6: