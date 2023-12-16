Will Vaulks shuffled in his seat, smiled and spoke honestly, careful to explain himself in the clearest possible terms. And if he were to be put up for Sheffield Wednesday's pre-match press conference this week, he'd probably have to do the same again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Welsh international had been asked a question about Bailey Cadamarteri. There's been a space set aside in every Owls media engagement for a 'Cadz query' since the teenager emerged into first team contention. He's the name Wednesday fans have spoken about with the most excitement in that time, after all.

Vaulks' message was to calm expectations, the levy the headlines and relax pressure on an 18-year-old who many on the outside would believe at a glance is balancing the weight of Wednesday survival hopes on his shoulders. Those closer to the action know that the Owls' resurgence in recent weeks has been a collective effort, steered expertly and carried out with no little tip of the cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact is that for much of Sheffield Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 win over fellow relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, they weren't all that good. They looked jaded and short of the sort of attacking fervour Ilias Chair had produced for the visitors when his bending effort was bundled past Cameron Dawson via Bambo Diaby's bonce.

This report would have touched on concern over their ability to sustain the sort of intensity manager Danny Röhl has demanded given the lack of pre-season, injuries, fixture schedules and pressure mounting. It would have asked questions of the amount of goals in the side, of the sapping likelihood of the relegation scrap stretching beyond April Fools Day. You can get carried away with the on-the-whistle stuff, after all.

And then the boy buried one. He found himself in the right place at the right time once more. He scuffed it past Asmir Begovic and seemed to have claimed his side a point they'd have deserved only on effort. Bailey Cadamarteri is riding the crest of a wave that has seen him bag three in four and bearing in mind all the warnings put to the wider world in Vaulks' presser, Wednesday would do well to keep clinging to it for as long as it lasts.

Just four minutes were remaining when he poked home, lifting the stadium into a mood of 'perhaps'. Hillsborough rose. Anyone fan asked a few moments earlier if they truly believed a win possible would have been lying or optimistic beyond hope. And yet. They clock didn't quite strike 98, the permutations not quite as magnificent, but in the fourth minute of injury time it fell to Anthony Musaba to earn Wednesday a late winner that right there in that moment will have felt as important as any of recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one stage, the deficit was 12. That has been halved. When Wednesday fans shuffled into Hillsborough ahead of the Blackburn Rovers game a little over a fortnight ago, they had won one game of league football all season. In the time it takes to drink in a proper all-inclusive, they have four.

The death of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship survival hopes has been greatly exaggerated. They were a long way from their best and for a stage QPR were cruising. But as has been showcased in technicolour in recent months, weird things happen on that pitch.