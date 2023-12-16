Danny Röhl expresses huge pride in Sheffield Wednesday after manic late comeback over QPR
Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl expressed his pride in his side's comeback performance in what was a whirlwind win over Queens Park Rangers.
The Owls had played out what was a fairly sluggish effort by both sides in which Ilias Chair's deflected effort provided the only real sniff at a goal. Wednesday changed things up and threw plenty at the visitors but weren't able to muster too much in the way of clear-cut chances - until the chaos of late drama reared its head at Hillsborough once more.
Teenager Bailey Cadamarteri continued his incredible start to life in senior football with a scrambled equaliser with four minutes to go before Anthony Musaba poked home a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of added time.
Röhl admitted the game was something of a slog for both sides, but beamed at the securing of a result that takes the gap on the safety spots to only six points - half what it was. Wednesday are making a habit of scoring late, something he says is testament to the hard work they're putting in on the training ground.
"It was a difficult one today," Röhl said. "No team deserved to be in the lead, honestly. Both teams played neutral and there were no situations in the box and then they scored, their first shot on goal. That was hard for my team, heartbreak. We said that we had to believe we could do it, that we had done it in the past. We changed things and we pushed forward.
"At the moment it's a key point for us that we have this character as a team and we keep fighting and keep fighting. This is fantastic. My team deserve this so much, because they invest in so many things. We have seen since the international break how we fight, how we play, how we win games, we sprint, our movement. Sometimes it is not always nice but we have to do it. It's fantastic and I'm very proud of my team."