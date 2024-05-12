Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest news from around the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for another season in the second tier

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for the 2024/25 Championship season have begun after the Owls secured their place in the division last week. A strong run of form to end the campaign saw Danny Rohl’s men climb out of the bottom three in the latter stages with Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United relegated to League One.

The Owls won their final three games to end up in 20th position. It means the club can plan for another season in the second tier, with Rohl holding positive talks with Dejphon Chansiri over the direction of the club - as previously reported by The Star. Rohl’s impressive stint with the Owls has saw him already linked with a move away from Hillsborough. His deal expires at the end of the next season so one priority this summer is a longer contract for the German.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other clubs have started their preparations for the Championship next season with a handful of teams already announcing their retained lists for the next campaign. One of those is Bristol City, who announced the departure of 12 players.

Matty James, Andy King and Andreas Weimann have all been released with King announcing his retirement at the start of the month. James played over 100 times for the Robins while Weimann made 216 appearances for City and scored 51 goals.

Robins boss Liam Manning said: “The players departing have all been fantastic servants to this club. They are all top professionals and have all made their mark at Bristol City. I wish them the very best for their future.”

Ben Acey, Zac Bell, Mac Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson and Harvey Wiles-Richards have also left the Bristol outfit following the conclusion of their deals. Joe Williams and Romani Rowe are also out of contract but discussions are ongoing with the pair over new contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson ‘among favourites’ for Huddersfield job

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Nigel Pearson is among those being tipped to take over at Huddersfield Town. The Terriers were relegated to League One after finishing six points behind Plymouth Argyle in 21st.

André Breitenreiter left the West Yorkshire club by mutual consent on Friday after the club’s relegation. Huddersfield Town owner and chairman Kevin Nagle commented: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with André over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”