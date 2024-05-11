Sheffield Wednesday defied all odds to avoid relegation from the Championship and can now rest easy, knowing they achieved their goal. The Owls were a sure bet for the drop when Danny Rohl took over in October but the 35-year-old worked his magic and a 2-0 final-day win at Sunderland confirmed another year in the second-tier.

So much has changed since Rohl’s arrival but there has been a notable difference in the fight shown by the players, albeit that passion has sometimes crossed the line between strong and illegal. Wednesday have had to use every trick in the book to pick up their points and an aggressive style has often led to yellow cards en masse.

Using data compiled by WhoScored, the Star has taken a look at which teams have received the most yellow and red cards in order to find the ‘dirtiest’ Championship team. Take a look below to see where Wednesday rank.

24. Bristol City 71 yellow cards 1 red card

23. Leeds United 72 yellow cards 2 red cards

22. West Bromwich Albion 79 yellow cards 1 red card