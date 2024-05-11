Sheffield Wednesday attacker a wanted man as Owls talks continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday may need to move quickly as they try to make sure that Josh Windass is still at Hillsborough next season.

The 30-year-old came to the party at exactly the right time as his goals and performances helped get the Owls over the line and complete the great escape this season, and his return of eight goals and assists in 25 league games is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Manager, Danny Röhl, has spoken highly of the Wednesday attacker, and the skillset that he offers, and The Star reported recently that talks were underway to try and tie him down to a new contract at S6.

Nothing has been agreed as things stand, leaving his options open ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and this publication is led to believe that a whole host of Championship teams are interested in tempting him away from South Yorkshire.

It’s understood that the likes of Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City – who his dad, Dean, played for – are considering making a move for the former Rangers man, as are newly-promoted outfit, Derby County.

It remains to be seen how things will play out for the in demand attacking midfielder, but given his strong end to the season there will be teams lying in wait for when they can officially open up talks with him. Ideally Wednesday can agree a deal before that happens.

