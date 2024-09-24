Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom early team news with five out and one doubt

Nathaniel Chalobah | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday take on West Brom on Saturday afternoon as they look to return to winning ways. The Owls haven’t won in their last five league fixtures since their opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Their upcoming opponents, on the other hand, haven’t lost and sit top of the table after six games. Here is a look at the early team news...

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are without summer signing Nathaniel Chalobah. Speaking last week, Danny Röhl said: “He’s making progress. But this injury takes a little bit more time. When you look at Nath’s history, it’s a bit up and down with some injuries, so it’s important that we bring him back really strong so that he can keep going at a good level rather than playing 60 minutes then being out for another six weeks.

“I think it’s a big part, we’re working on it. He’s here every day, he’s working very hard in the gym, and that’s the right step. If the right moment is coming when he needs some minutes to come in then we’ll help him.

“We want him back as soon as possible, but I think it takes maybe until just before the international break - maybe. Obviously we hope it’s soon because we have the next few weeks where we can work hard, but you never know. It’s about making him stronger than before.”

Di’Shon Bernard is suspended after getting sent off against Luton Town last time out. The Owls ended up losing 2-1 at Kenilworth Road. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ben Hamer has been sidelined with a finger injury.

Dominic Iorfa is making good progress and could return against West Brom. Röhl has recently said: “Dom has made huge steps this (last) week. We’ll see how close he is to be ready for the game, but he’s going in the right direction and all in all it’s fantastic. He’s been doing running, high speed running, his movements, and it looks great. Now it’s about making the final decision on how much risk we can take, or whether it’s better to give him one more week of training.”

West Brom

West Brom are set to be without midfielder Jayson Molomby for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday. Their head coach Carlos Corberan has said: “Fortunately it is not a big injury. He suffered in the calf a grade one B injury which will move him (out of the team) for seven to 10 days from in the last week, so let's see how he progresses."

Striker Daryl Dike remains in the treatment room with a long-term Achilles injury. The American attacker, who has been at Barnsley in the past, has had pretty rotten luck since joining the Midlands outfit.

The Baggies reached the play-offs last term but were beaten at the semi-finals stage over two legs by eventual winners Southampton. They are aiming to go up this time around and have been in impressive form under the guidance of Corberan.