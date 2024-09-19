Sheffield Wednesday boost as key man makes 'huge steps' to return
The defender played every single minute of the Owls’ first three matches in the Championship as he claimed a regular spot in Röhl’s backline, however an injury then kept him out of the side for the games against Millwall and Queens Park Rangers.
Now, though, there’s a chance that he could force his way back into the squad for the clash with Luton Town this weekend, however his boss has admitted that they’re still weighing up whether it’s worth taking the risk. Nathaniel Chalobah, meanwhile, remains out of contention.
“It looks really good,” Röhl said when asked about injuries in general. “It’s just Nath still, and Dom has made huge steps this week. We’ll see how close he is to be ready for the game, but he’s going in the right direction and all in all it’s fantastic…
“It’s a question mark for this weekend, because when you look to our schedule next week is a good week where we can use it to train more. Then we have a midweek game, and the international break coming, so I have to look at how much of a risk it is. We need to continue his steps forward, but it’s important to see him on the pitch at the moment.
“He’s been doing running, high speed running, his movements, and it looks great. Now it’s about making the final decision on how much risk we can take, or whether it’s better to give him one more week of training.”
