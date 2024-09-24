Danny Röhl explains Sheffield Wednesday sub call as attacker reality strikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has continued to make tweaks and changes to his Sheffield Wednesday side as they continue to navigate a tricky start to their Championship campaign.

The Owls are now five matches without a win in the league, though performances since the international break have been much improved with Wednesday figures left scratching their heads at refereeing decisions to have gone against them. Their latest defeat came at recently relegated Luton Town, who came from behind Barry Bannan’s stunning second half strike to score twice late on following Di’Shon Bernard’s controversial red card.

Röhl spoke about an increase in the number of chances created on the run of three losses that took them into the international fortnight having again re-moulded the make-up of the Wednesday frontline by bringing Michael Smith into the fray from the start. Olaf Kobacki was given a chance to impress but was swapped out for Djeidi Gassama at the break.

The call followed philosophical themes from the Owls boss with regard to the process of improving young players, who he has said on a number of occasions require patience when it comes to consistency in performances.

“We feel Olaf needs time to improve,” Röhl told BBC Sheffield. “It is about tempo in this league, Gassa had after (he came on) three minutes and a big, big chance. They defend well, normally it was 100 per cent a goal chance and then we would say ‘Oh the gaffer did a good sub!’ This is at the moment where we are. We need the team togetherness and we come through. If we work hard like this then the points will come.”

Despite his obvious frustration at a second match-turning call from officials in as many games, Röhl spoke with encouragement about the nature of the performance at Kenilworth Road.

“This week was a big, big difference to those last three defeats,” he said. “In those defeats we had no chances and now we create more, we defend well as a team, we are very compact and we are nasty in the duels. We have to be hard to beat and that was 78 minutes a good performance. Football is more than 78 minutes and we have to get that momentum.”